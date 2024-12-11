President-elect Donald Trump has named Harmeet Dhillon, a prominent Republican Party activist and legal powerhouse, as his choice for the position of assistant attorney general for civil rights. Known for her bold stances and unwavering advocacy, Dhillon has also made headlines for her vocal support of the Indian farmers' protest and allegations regarding "Indian death squads" targeting Sikh activists in North America.

Trump announced the appointment on Truth Social, praising Dhillon as a "tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights" and a "respected member of the Sikh religious community." If confirmed by the Senate, Dhillon will become the second Indian American to hold this key civil rights position, following Vanita Gupta under the Obama administration.

Dhillon's legal career has been defined by her defense of conservative causes and civil liberties. She has taken on cases against Big Tech, accusing them of censoring free speech, and fought COVID lockdown rules that restricted religious gatherings. Her high-profile lawsuits include suing the University of California Berkeley for barring a right-wing activist from speaking, challenging corporations for discriminatory "woke policies," and suing Antifa for allegedly attacking a journalist.

During the pandemic, Dhillon also represented Christians barred from praying together and a White man who alleged wrongful termination by Google for criticizing diversity programs. Her portfolio demonstrates a commitment to amplifying marginalized conservative voices.

Connection to India and the Farmers’ Protest

Born in Punjab and descended from an agrarian family, Dhillon has publicly supported Indian farmers protesting controversial agricultural reforms. She posted on social media, “As the Punjab-born descendant of farmers, my heart breaks to see Punjabi farmers assaulted for protesting Indian government’s pro-big-corporation farm bill that will destroy their farms, way of life, and culture.” She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with the protesters and seek a compromise.

Dhillon also sparked controversy by referencing “Indian death squads operating in North America targeting Sikh activists,” echoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations against India. While the conspiracy case involving Khalistani activists does not fall under her purview at the Department of Justice, Dhillon's outspoken stance has drawn attention to her ties to the Sikh community and her broader political engagement.

Legal and Political Credentials

A seasoned lawyer, Dhillon served as a legal adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign and co-chaired Women for Trump, mobilizing female voters. She has been a member of the Republican National Committee and delivered Sikh prayers at the Republican National Conventions in 2016 and 2024. Despite her unsuccessful bid for RNC chair in 2022, Dhillon remains a significant figure in Republican circles.

Trump highlighted her track record of holding powerful entities accountable, saying, “Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted.”