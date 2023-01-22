topStoriesenglish
WOMAN STABS HUSBAND WITH KNIFE

Woman stabs husband with knife in UP. Reason: He demanded tea and...

It is reported that the couple had a dispute before the incident and the woman was angry with her husband. The man is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. 

Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A shocking incident of a wife attacking her husband with a knife on asking for tea has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district. The outraged wife attacked her husband when he asked for tea.

The victim, who has been identified as Nitin, lives in Budhnamau village of Fatehgarh Kotwali area with his family. He has been married for 15 years and has three children. According to his mother, the couple had a dispute after their children spilled milk.

After the argument, when he asked his wife to make tea, she got angry and attacked Nitin with a knife. In the incident, Nitin got hurt in the chest and mouth and was taken to the district hospital.

