Zee News show DNA continues to be India’s No 1 news show for 247 weeks

NEW DELHI: Zee News' extremely popular prime-time show Daily News And Analysis (DNA) continues to be India's no 1 news show for 247 weeks in a row. DNA, which is highly popular among millions of TV viewers worldwide for its accurate, unbiased and in-depth reporting of issues of utmost concerns to the country, is hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

Notably, DNA show is broadcast from 9 to 10:30 pm. 

The DNA show is also known for its meticulously researched content and relentlessly pursuing the ''journalism of courage'' against all odds. 

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary took to Twitter to inform his followers and millions of channel's viewers that DNA continues to be the country's no. 1 new show. He also thanked the viewers of Zee News for their constant love and support.

''You favourite news show #DNA @ZeeNews is India’s No.1 news show for 247 weeks now. Thank you for your love and trust,'' Sudhir Chaudhary said in his tweet.

Since its inception, Zee News show DNA has touched several milestones and set new benchmarks in terms of TRP. 

According to the latest TRP data released by BARC, a ranking measure of TV channels, the DNA special coverage of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests on January 27 was the most viewed show on TV.  

On that day, Zee News was the most viewed news channel between 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

