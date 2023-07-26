IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check List Of Documents Required

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force, IAF, has issued an official announcement regarding the Agniveervayu 2024 intake. According to the notification, registration for the recruitment will begin tomorrow, July 27, 2023, at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website - the deadline for applying for the Agniveer January 2024 session is August 17, 2023. Only unmarried male and female individuals may apply for the IAF Agniveervayu recruiting.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: List of documents required

1. Certificate of completion for the tenth grade.



2. Mark sheet for Class 12.

3. If applicable, a higher education qualification or supplementary skill certificates, or

4. Three-year engineering diploma final year mark sheet (if applying on the basis of a three-year engineering diploma from a government-recognized polytechnic in the prescribed stream) and intermediate or matriculation mark sheet (if English is not a subject in diploma course), or two-year vocational course mark sheets (English, physics, and mathematics).

5. A recent colour passport photograph (taken no earlier than June 2023)

6. Image of the candidate's left thumb impression

7. Photograph of the candidate's signature

8. Signature image of the candidate's parent or guardian (if the candidate is under the age of 18 on the date of filling out the online application)

Candidates will be shortlisted after passing a selection test. The examination fee is Rs.250, which the candidate must pay online. To be able to apply, candidates must have been born between June 27, 2003 and December 27, 2006. The maximum age at the time of enrollment is 21 years.