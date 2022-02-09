हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details

The last date to apply is February 17.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details
Representational Image

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced various vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. According to the notification released on the official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), the applications have been invited from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.

The officers will be on probation for a period of six months from the date they receive their commission.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Men - 06
  • Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A candidate needs to have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). He/she should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State and should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 21 to 27 years (As on July 1, 2022)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE on the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is February 17 (3 PM).

Indian Army Recruitment: Click for official notification

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyIndian Army recruitmentIndian Army Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in - All details here

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Top 50: Youth trapped in hills rescued in Palakkad, Kerala