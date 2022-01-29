Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies on joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has issued a notification for unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Army for Judge Advocate General Branch.

According to the official website, the notification states that the selected officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission.

"If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period," the notification read.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Men - 06

Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). They should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 21 to 27 years as on July 1, 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 17 (3 PM).

