Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for various vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has announced numerous vacancies for grant of Short Service Commission in the Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and unmarried female Law graduates for this recruitment drive.

As per the detailed notification released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the officers will be on probation for a period of six months from the date they receive their commission. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Men - 06

Women - 03

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination).

They should also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State.

The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

21 to 27 years (As on July 1, 2022)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last date

February 17 (3 PM).

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for the latest updates.

