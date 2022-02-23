हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced on joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army recruitment by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Indian Army has invited applications from eligible individuals for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Safaiwala posts. The army is looking to fill up 7 posts through this recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army recruitment by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 11, 2022. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • The online application process begins: February 19, 2022
  • The Last date to apply online application: March 11, 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Safaiwala posts: 07

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidate must be between 18-25 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed Matriculation or Class 10th or should hold an equivalent certificate. Conversant with duties of Housekeeping with six-month Experience Certificate from Civil/Govt. Office. Candidates should be able to perform multiple tasks as MTS other than trade specific. 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can check the selection process here: Official Notification

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

According to the official notification, applications completed in all respects as per the proforma given and accompanied by required documents (self-attested photocopy only) as stated above should reach to The Commandant, Integrated HQ MoD(Army) Camp, Rao Tula Ram Marg, New Delhi- 110010 on or before 21 days of the date of publication of this advertisement duly quoting on the top of the envelope, ‘Application for the post of MTS (Safaiwala)’ by post only and not by courier or any other means.

