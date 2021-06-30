हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NABARD NABCONS Recruitment 2021

NABARD NABCONS Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for over 80 vacant posts, see details

Eligible candidates can apply online till July 10.

NABARD NABCONS Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for over 80 vacant posts, see details
Representational Image

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive 2021, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications for over 80 vacant posts.

The NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is looking for candidates for the posts of Senior Level Consultants (2 vacancies), Middle Level Consultants (21 vacancies) and Field Enumerators (63 vacancies). 

The selected candidates will be handling 'Tribal Development Projects' under the Farm Sector Development Department of NABARD in various states across India.

Eligibility? 

Senior Level Consultant: Graduate/Post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects - Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only. 

Middle Level Consultant: Graduate/Post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects - Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only.

Enumerator: Graduate from any recognized University.

Age limit?

Senior Level Consultant: Between 24 and 65.

Middle Level Consultant: Minimum 24 years and maximum 65 years.

Enumerator: Between 24 and 45.

Last date? 

Eligible candidates can apply online till July 10.

Direct link to apply for: 

Senior Level Consultant 

Middle Level Consultant 

Enumerator 

Click here to check more details

 

