'Women get raped because they don't hide their beauty': Congress leader on Hijab row

New Delhi: Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on Sunday (February 13) sparked debate with his comment on the Hijab row. Ahmed while talking to ANI in Hubli said, "Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab."

#WATCH | Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab: Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on #HijabRow in Hubli, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/8Ole8wjLQF — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, on Thursday (February 10) restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Live TV