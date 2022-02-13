हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hijab row

'Women get raped because they don't hide their beauty': Congress leader on Hijab row

"India has the highest number of rape cases in the world. What is the reason? The reason is women don't cover their face," said Congress leader Zameer Ahmed.

&#039;Women get raped because they don&#039;t hide their beauty&#039;: Congress leader on Hijab row
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on Sunday (February 13) sparked debate with his comment on the Hijab row. Ahmed while talking to ANI in Hubli said, "Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab."

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, on Thursday (February 10) restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hijab rowKarnatakaCongressrape
Next
Story

Maharashtra: Malegaon's Urdu Ghar to be named after Muskan Khan who became Hijab row's face

Must Watch

PT11M44S

Hijab Row: Politics is on Hijab because of UP elections, says Mehbooba Mufti