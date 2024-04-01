Seasonal Switch: 12 Easy Tips For Transforming Home Decor With The Weather

The weather and the climate are changing, whether you're planning a renovation, moving or just looking for decor suggestions. Any little change presents an opportunity to address climate change, or what's known as opportunistic retrofitting. Furthermore, as the hot summer months draw near, your living room will be the best place to unwind and enjoy yourself. Besides, summer is a great time to update your home's decor.

"As the seasons shift, so should your home decor. One of the simplest yet effective ways to align your home decor with the weather is by adjusting your lighting scheme. During the warm days of summer, maximise the natural flow of light by strategically adjusting the height of your chandeliers," says Abhishek Singhal, design expert and Founder of Luxaddi.

Further, Ms Anushka Ahuja - Interior design expert Co-Founder, Studio by Agni shares and recommends that for warmer months, select lightweight, breathable fabrics like linen or cotton to maintain a fresh and airy ambience. As temperatures drop, switch to warmer, cosier materials like velvet or wool to create a snug atmosphere.

12 Summer Decor Tips For Transforming Home

Here are some home decor tips to add a splash of colour and cool into your house as shared by Mr Rithik Dhawan, Director, Rococo Milano:

- Transition to adjustable-height coffee or dining tables for versatile use during different seasons.

- Opt for flexible upholstery options, such as lightweight, breathable fabrics like linen or cotton for warmer months, and warmer materials like velvet or wool for colder months.

- Use seasonal rugs with vibrant colours, floral patterns, and light textures to bring a sense of freshness and vitality indoors.

- Adjust lighting schemes to maximize natural light during warm days and create a cosy atmosphere with chandeliers.

- Choose lighter materials and hues for a touch of seasonal elegance, inspired by the flora and fauna of summer.

- Use lightweight and portable furniture items for easy mobility and to make the most of sunlight or shade.

- Integrate decorative accents with a spring motif, such as vases with fresh blooms or sculptures inspired by botanical elements.

- Adorn walls with nature-inspired artwork to create a harmonious connection with the natural world.

- Extend the indoor ambience to outdoor living spaces with weather-resistant furniture, cushions, and rugs, and create inviting outdoor seating areas.

- Swap out bedding for sets adorned with bright florals and pastel hues to infuse the bedroom with the freshness of spring.

- Update crockery and tableware with bright-coloured dishes, floral patterns, and outdoor-friendly materials like ceramic for casual dining.

- Experiment with layering and mixing different textures, patterns, and colours to add depth and visual interest to the decor.