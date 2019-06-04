Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil resigns as MLA amid reports of him joining BJP

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader in Maharashtra, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Tuesday resigned as a member of the Lower House in Maharashtra in a major jolt to the grand old party. The resignation comes amid reports of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vikhe Patil had quit as Leader of Opposition in March in the run-up to Lok Sabha election, days after his son Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP. Sujay had switched over to the BJP from Congress before Lok Sabha election and had won the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2.81 lakh votes.

After submitting his resignation, Patil said that the situation was such that he had to quit. "I didn't even campaign for the party during Lok Sabha elections. I don't doubt High Command, they had given me an opportunity by making me the Leader of Opposition. I tried to do good work but the situation made me resign," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There are reports that Patil may be inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in Maharashtra. The BJP has said that he will be accommodated on a suitable post in the party. The party had earlier said that Patil's entry into the BJP will be unconditional.

Water resources Minister Girish Mahajan had earlier said on the speculation of Patil being inducted into the state Cabinet that is the prerogative of the chief minister. He had said many MLAs of the Congress and the NCP are in touch with the BJP.