Market opens in negative zone, Sensex down 186 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Wednesday in tandem with global stocks.

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 186.01 points or 0.59 percent to 31,267.50 in early trade. On the other hand the NSE Nifty slipped 54.65 points or 0.59 percent to 9,150.95.

China, opening for the first time since Thursday, started on the backfoot with the blue-chip index down 0.6%. Australian shares skidded 0.8%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index added 0.7% while South Korea`s KOSPI was also upbeat, rising 1%. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday, a Reuters report said.

That left MSCI`s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan up 0.3% in relatively light volumes. The S&P 500 finished 0.90% higher, the Dow rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.1%, Reuters added.