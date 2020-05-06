हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Market opens in negative zone, Sensex down 186 points

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 186.01 points or 0.59 percent to 31,267.50 in early trade.

Market opens in negative zone, Sensex down 186 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Wednesday in tandem with global stocks.

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 186.01 points or 0.59 percent to 31,267.50 in early trade. On the other hand the NSE Nifty slipped 54.65 points or 0.59 percent to 9,150.95.

China, opening for the first time since Thursday, started on the backfoot with the blue-chip index down 0.6%. Australian shares skidded 0.8%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index added 0.7% while South Korea`s KOSPI was also upbeat, rising 1%. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday, a Reuters report said.

That left MSCI`s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan up 0.3% in relatively light volumes. The S&P 500 finished 0.90% higher, the Dow rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.1%, Reuters added.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on May 06, 2020
Corona Meter
  • 49391Confirmed
  • 14183Discharged
  • 1694Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M13S

Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir