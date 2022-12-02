Uniparts India IPO closes today: Check GMP, issue price and other details

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 2 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The Rs 836-crore IPO received bids for 2,04,29,925 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 3.41 times, the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got 2 times subscription and the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 97 per cent subscription.

Uniparts India IPO Listing, GMP and other details

The issue of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares, with a price band of Rs 548-577 per share, will likely list on BSE and NSE on December 12. As per reports, the Uniparts India latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 45.

Uniparts India has raised Rs 251 crore from anchor investors. Since the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.