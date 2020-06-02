हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

6.1-inch iPhone 12 production to kick off in July: Report

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year - a base 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a 6.7-inch iPhone.

6.1-inch iPhone 12 production to kick off in July: Report
Representational Image

San Francisco: Apple is planning to start mass production of its upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models in July ahead of the rest of the flagship iPhone lineup this year.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year - a base 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a 6.7-inch iPhone.

According to a DigiTimes report, the earlier production timeline for the two 6.1-inch models is that these will use touch modules that need to be outsourced from other supply chain partners, whereas the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels provided by Samsung will come with the panel maker's Y-OCTA Touch technology.

Samsung's Y-OCTA flexible display tech has the touch sensor placed directly on the OLED panel without the need for a separate touch layer.

According to a recent report by investment bank Cowen, Apple is likely to delay the launch of new iPhonel 12 series by at least two months which may take place in November instead of the usual mid-September time-frame.

Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13 per cent from the same period last year.

The analyst said that the production supply chain has generally returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain.

Tags:
AppleApple iPhoneiPhone
Next
Story

Apple releases new iOS update with fixes for new jailbreak bug
  • 1,98,706Confirmed
  • 5,598Deaths

Full coverage

  • 62,03,385Confirmed
  • 3,72,752Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Video: 73% of COVID-19 deaths in India have been of people with co-morbidities, says Health Ministry