honor

Honor-Reliance Digital enter into exclusive offline partnership for Honor View 20

The company has also announced that there will be no price difference between offline and online channels.  



New Delhi: Honor, smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, on Thursday announced its exclusive offline partnership with Reliance Digital, for the Honor View20.

The smartphone will be made available offline across Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, pre-booking of which has already started. Customers can get their hands on the ultimate smartphone at Reliance Digital & My Jio stores from February 6, 2019 onwards.

  

Honor launched the the  View 20 – world's first punch-hole display phone in India on Tuesday. The price of 6+128GB variant of the Honor View 20 has been priced at Rs 37,999 for Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black while the 8+256GB variant has been priced at Rs 45,999 for Phantom Blue colour option.

The phone comes with a 48MP primary camera. The smartphone has a new 16.25cm full-view display experience, courtesy the Honor's "All-View Display". For the gamers' delight the phone comes with Mali-G76 GPU. The smartphone comes with eight world's first technologies that include 1.4Gbps cat21. Modem. It comes with 25MP first in-screen front camera design, which is achieved by a complex 18-layer technology stack that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen and extends the display area to almost 100 percent.

The device also has Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Huawei's own Kirin 980 chipset. It houses a 4000 mAh Battery.

