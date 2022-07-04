NewsOther Sports
HOCKEY ASIA CUP 2022

BIZARRE! Pakistan hockey inquiry committee prepares report WITHOUT questioning any official or player

Making a mockery of the task assigned to it, an inquiry committee has prepared its report based on match videos, media reports, and feedback from the head coach rather than questioning any official or player.

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 06:16 AM IST

Trending Photos

BIZARRE! Pakistan hockey inquiry committee prepares report WITHOUT questioning any official or player

Making a mockery of the task assigned to it, an inquiry committee has prepared its report without questioning any official or player following the Pakistan hockey team's debacle at the Asia Cup.

The three-member committee headed by Olympian, Kaleemullah, waited for three days for the officials and captain of the team to show up before it, but none of them came for various reasons.

According to a source, Khawaja Junaid, who was the manager of the team in the Asia Cup, resigned from his post few days back and excused himself while the head coach, Siefred Aikman, is yet to get a visa to return to Pakistan. After the tournament in Malaysia, Aikman had gone home for a short vacation.

Pakistan captain Umar Buta also excused himself because of some family issues.

This left the inquiry committee, which also includes Olympian Nasir Ali and hockey administrator Zahir Shah, to prepare its report based on match videos, media reports, and feedback from the head coach.

Pakistan finished fifth in the competition and failed to qualify for next year's World Cup, leading to the formation of the committee.

The source said that the committee which has submitted its report to the Pakistan Hockey Federation has held manager Junaid and other team officials responsible for the poor performance. Since the Asia Cup things have only gotten worse in Pakistan hockey with senior players threatening to leave the game because of financial issues.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year