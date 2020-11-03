A Pure Vegetarian Athlete Rakesh C. Wadhwa Wins 4 Medals for India, in International Bodybuilding Competitions held in Birmingham, United Kingdom – 2019

A Vegetarian Athlete! Really! This statement had raised a lot of eyebrows when this news broke out. India is a hub of many people who have the needed potential to be an Athlete; However, the very important aspect required to be considered for Bodybuilding Athlete is the

“High Protein Diet.” We also know that Meat products are a rich source of protein and are easily fitted into High Protein Diets without much hustle of Food Options. In the past, many misconceptions read that a Pure Vegetarian person cannot be a Competing Bodybuilding Athlete, although many athletes have already broken this taboo until date.

The latest one to join this bandwagon is Rakesh C.Wadhwa, a well-known Bodybuilder from Belgaum, Karnataka. He has made India proud many times with his talent and incredible physique that has garnered a lot of attention from the Global and Indian audiences.

Nothing could stop this 33-year-old Handsome Bodybuilding Athlete from a small town to achieve what he has achieved today. Call it his hard work and dedication, which has helped him win many National and International Level Bodybuilding Contests.

His hard work can be ascertained because he has banged 4 International Medals apart from many of the National Level Golds. Not only a well-trained Athlete and a Bodybuilder, but Rakesh is also a Certified Bodybuilder having a Professional Degree in Nutritional Sciences & Bodybuilding. He is one such Fitness Model who has participated in all the categories such as Muscle Model, Fitness Model, Men’s Physique, Classic Physique & Bodybuilding, and also won Gold medals at the National level.

HIS JOURNEY TOWARDS HIS INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS WASN’T As Easy As It Read :

A Man with Dreams – Dedication – Hard work; Also had a plan to reach the platform that he had dreamt of in 2018. And why not, because just like every athlete competing at National Level dreams of getting onto the International Stage someday, Rakesh also dreamt of International Exposure with marking his own identity at that level and making our country proud. But the only little difference was that this Focused Athlete had a handcrafted plan to achieve it. The athlete knew that winning Fit Factor Nationals will give him direct entry to compete on the International Platform. So he started with his preparations for Fit Factor Zonals – where if he wins this Zonal, he will get a direct entry to FINALS of Fit Factor Nationals. But sometimes things don’t work as you have planned them. He couldn’t clear the Zonals!! Many athletes give up, But Rakesh C. Wadhwa was yet not ready to take a break.

So his real struggle started from here - He decided to fight all odds in his way and directly compete in Nationals Fit Factor 2019 from the Qualifying Round. If something could stop Rakesh Wadhwa, was he himself !! This unstoppable Bodybuilder cleared the Qualifying round, then winning the Semi-Finals, and finally getting the Title Of Fit Factor Nationals 2019 Muscle Model under his name – The Name Rakesh C. Wadhwa was widely recognized after he banged this Title.

Someone should undoubtedly ask Rakesh how it feels to start from nothing and then finally, after winning getting a direct entry to BodyPower Expo in the United Kingdom & to compete in all International Contests held in the Expo! HE EARNED IT ALL!

During the International Competitions May 2019, the biggest hurdle ever faced by Rakesh in his Competetive Bodybuilding life was the Travel Time to the United Kingdom. He had to leave three nights before the contest in the UK. And every night & day was full-time travel (either bus or flight or car). He left Belgaum, Karnataka, by Bus – a night journey of 9 to 10 hours to reach Mumbai Airport. The same following day, he had a Flight of 3 hours to Dubai; after reaching Dubai - there was a layover of 6 hours at Dubai Airport before boarding a flight to Birmingham, UK. On the third final day, early morning at 7 AM, he finally took a flight for his Dreams, UK. After an 8 hour long flight, he reached Birmingham Airport, to realize that he had to immediately Check in the Hotel and rush to register contests at the EXPO.

Rakesh usually competes in the below 80kgs category, But to his worst ever shock of life, he weighted 89kgs in the three days of the hectic travel from Belgaum to the UK. And all this happened due to no restful sleep, jetlag, and no proper food. 9 kgs overweight than what he had planned for ?? He knew if he competed in the above category – he would stand less chance to win as all the 9kgs was of water weight.

It amazes me to tell you that this athlete with such incredible knowledge and skills – reduced 6kgs weight OVERNIGHT (just in 8 hours before the contest).

However, he still was put into the above 80kgs category, because he weighed 83kgs on the contest day. Never the less, this couldn’t stop him from making his country proud. Rakesh C. Wadhwa from India Banged four international medals by competing continuously for three days in Body Power Expo, National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

International Achievements Of Rakesh C. Wadhwa in the year – 2019.

Body-Power EXPO UK, he won –

1) Two different Medals in United Kingdom Ultimate Physique (UKUP). One in Men’s Physique and the Other was in Muscle Model Category.

Apart from this, he has also banged Medals in –

2) Men’s Physique category in PCA Official.

3) Amateur Olympia in Bodybuilding Category, which was by World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA).

Owing to these events’ achievements, Rakesh is also a very popular public figure amongst the youth. He has a huge fan following on various social media platforms. Rakesh has 154k followers on Facebook, while on Instagram, he has 29 K followers. Youngsters who wish to enter this field one day, consider him as their idol and look up to him for his dedication and hard work he has for his work.

