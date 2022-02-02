Actor Ramesh Deo, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, dies aged 93

NEW DELHI: Indian film and television actor Ramesh Deo, who appeared in more than 250 films in his career, passed away at the age of 93 after suffering a heart attack. His son, director Abhinay Deo confirmed his death and told PTI, "He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93."

Deo has worked with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna and has appeared in films like 'Aarti', 'Anand', 'Aap Ki Kasam', 'Mere Apne', 'Kora Kagaz', 'Khilona', 'Teen Bahuraniyan' among others. He has worked in more than 250 Hindi films, 190 Marathi films and 30 Marathi dramas. He was seen in supporting roles in popular Hindi films like Khilona, Rampur Ka Lakshman, Kora Kagaz among others.

The actor was known for his unassuming screen presence, playing varied roles, from a friendly doctor, menacing villain to a loveable family friend. Ramesh Deo brought on screen with him his affable trademark moustache and smile, which would either charm the audience or instill fear, depending on the role he played.

In filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 classic 'Anand', Ramesh Deo played Dr Prakash Kulkarni, featuring alongside his actor wife Seema Deo. The couple played on-screen pair in the film.

He also played a negative character in 1970 released 'Jeevan Mrityu', also starring Dharmendra, Rakhee Gulzar and Ajit Khan. He received a lot of accolodes for his role. Though his work eventually slowed down in the 90s, he even went on to work with new-age stars in films like 'Jolly LLB' with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol starrer 'Ghayal Once Again', which marked his last big-screen appearance in 2016.

Ramesh Deo was also a TV veteran, having featured in over 30 Marathi dramas. As an artiste, Deo wasn't limited to just acting as he also produced feature films, turned a director, backed TV serials and over 250 ad films. Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Ramesh Deo, made his debut in a cameo appearance in the 1951 Marathi film 'Paatlaachi Por'. His first fulfledged role came in the Marathi movie 'Andhala Magto Ek Dola' (1956), directed by Raja Paranjape.

Ramesh Deo is survived by his actor-wife Seema and his sons, Abhinay and Ajinkya.

Abhinay Deo is a filmmaker and has directed projects like 'Delhi Belly', 'Blackmail'. Ajinkya, on the other hand, is a well-known actor in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

