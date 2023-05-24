Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Princess Vibes In Powder Blue Gown At Cannes Film Festival- Pics

New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari who was one of the best dressed at Cannes in 2022 is back again this year. The actress finally dropped some dreamy pictures from her first outfit at Cannes and the powder blue gown with detailing is too dreamy to not stare.

The actress' subtle eye makeup and dainty jewellery pieces add the elegance, and this look has already made it to internet's favorite look from Cannes. Her candid carousel mood makes a perfect vintage escapade dating back in time. Her dreamy gown is by Oscar de la Renta, the beautiful dainty jewels by Tuula Jewellery and shoes by katmaconie.

See the pics here

Meanwhile, talking about her film front, the actress was last seen in Prime Video’s anthology ‘Jubilee’. The ten-episode drama has received rave reviews from critics and viewers, who loved the show’s characters, easter eggs, 1950s references and the seldom-seen-before insider view into the budding showbiz of Hindi cinema.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series is led by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.