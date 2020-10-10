After Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba, Agra's Kanji Bade Wale uncle's video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The heartwarming video of Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba on social media created a stir online, and thankfully many came to the rescue of the elderly couple. Now, another similar video from Agra has surfaced. An old kiosk owner named Kanji Bade Wale uncle's video has gone viral.

The elderly uncle can be seen selling Kanji Bade. Several people shared the video on social media, urging all to help the uncle, who puts up his make-shift shop at Professor's colony, Kamla Nagar, Agra.

It was originally shared by Dhanishtha, a food blogger on Instagram:

The power of social media is such that Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba has now been listed on Zomato for food delivery.

For the uninitiated, the video of the elderly couple was shared by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma on Twitter, after which many Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and netizens flooded support for 'Baba Ka Dhaba'.

Thankfully, after it trended big time on social media, a log queue was seen outside 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and the elderly couple looked visibly happier.

The old man broke down in the video saying that due to the pandemic lockdown, his business is hit and he can't make his ends meet.

If Baba Ka Dhaba can, we are sure Agra's Kanji Bade Wale uncle too will get all the help needed!