After Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba, Agra's Kanji Bade Wale uncle's video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The heartwarming video of Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba on social media created a stir online, and thankfully many came to the rescue of the elderly couple. Now, another similar video from Agra has surfaced. An old kiosk owner named Kanji Bade Wale uncle's video has gone viral.
The elderly uncle can be seen selling Kanji Bade. Several people shared the video on social media, urging all to help the uncle, who puts up his make-shift shop at Professor's colony, Kamla Nagar, Agra.
It was originally shared by Dhanishtha, a food blogger on Instagram:
My kanji bada wale uncle He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only 250-300 in a day. His stall is in professors colony, Kamla nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here everyday, from 5:30pm. Also, if you know such places in Agra, DM me. I will try to meet and help them all and will tell everyone about them. All of us should help those in need. Start from your own area, your city and then see how it all changes and let’s try to highlight every story we are able to. #vocalforlocal #vocal #old #viral #supportlocal #foodvideo #viralvideos
The power of social media is such that Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba has now been listed on Zomato for food delivery.
For the uninitiated, the video of the elderly couple was shared by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma on Twitter, after which many Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and netizens flooded support for 'Baba Ka Dhaba'.
Thankfully, after it trended big time on social media, a log queue was seen outside 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and the elderly couple looked visibly happier.
The old man broke down in the video saying that due to the pandemic lockdown, his business is hit and he can't make his ends meet.
If Baba Ka Dhaba can, we are sure Agra's Kanji Bade Wale uncle too will get all the help needed!