Baba Ka Dhaba

After heartbreaking video of Baba Ka Dhaba's elderly couple went viral, AAP MLA and celebs offer help; becomes top trend on Twitter - Watch

The video was shared a Twitter used named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma, after which many Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and netizens flooded support for 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. 

After heartbreaking video of Baba Ka Dhaba&#039;s elderly couple went viral, AAP MLA and celebs offer help; becomes top trend on Twitter - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The power of social media is known to all! And especially in times of crisis, it has come to the rescue of many needy people. After a video of an elderly couple running a small kiosk named 'Baba Ka Dhaba' went viral, it touched many hearts as the old man broke down over no business due to pandemic. 

Soon, 'Baba Ka Dhaba' became a top trend on Twitter. The video was shared a Twitter used named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma, after which many Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and netizens flooded support for 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. 

Take a look:

Thankfully, after it trended big time on social media, a log queue was seen outside 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and the elderly couple looked visibly happier. 

Soon, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar visited Baba Ka Dhaba and assured help to the couple.

From Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Swara Bhasker to Nimrat Kaur, Gaurav Wasan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Athiya Shetty - all stepped up to extend help to the elderly couple.

In fact, Sonam Kapoor even asked for the couple's details to offer help.

Well, the internet isn't that bad a place, after all!

 

