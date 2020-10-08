After heartbreaking video of Baba Ka Dhaba's elderly couple went viral, AAP MLA and celebs offer help; becomes top trend on Twitter - Watch

New Delhi: The power of social media is known to all! And especially in times of crisis, it has come to the rescue of many needy people. After a video of an elderly couple running a small kiosk named 'Baba Ka Dhaba' went viral, it touched many hearts as the old man broke down over no business due to pandemic.

Soon, 'Baba Ka Dhaba' became a top trend on Twitter. The video was shared a Twitter used named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma, after which many Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and netizens flooded support for 'Baba Ka Dhaba'.

Take a look:

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

Thankfully, after it trended big time on social media, a log queue was seen outside 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and the elderly couple looked visibly happier.

Baba message for everyone! RT if you Salute #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/Y5xHijbxmm — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) October 8, 2020

Soon, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar visited Baba Ka Dhaba and assured help to the couple.

AAP MLA @attorneybharti visits "बाबा का ढाबा" and assured that the elderly couple will be taken care of. Dilliwalo, do not forget to visit "बाबा का ढाबा" in Malviya Nagar. pic.twitter.com/R7DaXrDKEm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 8, 2020

From Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Swara Bhasker to Nimrat Kaur, Gaurav Wasan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Athiya Shetty - all stepped up to extend help to the elderly couple.

In fact, Sonam Kapoor even asked for the couple's details to offer help.

Well, the internet isn't that bad a place, after all!