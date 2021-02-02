Akshay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan's selfie against lake backdrop goes viral on internet, see pic

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan seem to have shared a happy moment together after they bumped into each other in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Dhawan captured the moment with a selfie near the lake and took to Instagram to share it with the heartwarming caption.

In the picture, the two can be seen smiling against the beautiful backdrop of a lake, with Shikhar Dhawan donning a red hoodie, stylish sunglasses and Akshay wearing a grey t-shirt with a brown cloth wrapped around his forehead. "Always a fun time with you paaji. Lovely meeting you," wrote Dhawan in the Instagram caption.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the two together and dropped compliments in the comments for the duo.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar has been shooting for his latest film, 'Bachchan Pandey' in Rajasthan along with co-star Kriti Sanon. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since Akshay Kumar unveiled his look for the film on social media last month.

On January 26th, the cast of the film were seen celebrating Republic Day with the Army as per photos on social media.

'Bachchan Pandey' is directed by directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala. This will be Akshay’s 10th film with the producer. It is to be noted that 'Bachchan Pandey' was earlier scheduled to release on 25 December 2020. However, the release date of the film was changed to January 22, 2021 after actor Aamir Khan requested for the same to Akshay.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting was delayed. The film is finally scheduled to release theatrically on January 26, 2022 coinciding with Republic Day.