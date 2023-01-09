Amid dating rumours with Aryan Khan, Pakistani actress Sadia Khan's glam pics breaks internet

NEW DELHI: The internet was abuzz with dating rumours of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan and Pakistani actress Sadia Khan after their photo from a New Year bash went viral on social media recently. The photo was reportedly from a bash held in Dubai and showed Aryan and Sadia posing together. Aryan, as usual, looked dapper in a maroon tee and blue denim paired with a white jacket.

Soon after their photo went viral, netizens began speculating if the two are dating each other. Amidst the speculation, a few glam photos of the Pakistani actress has gone viral on the internet.

SADIA KHAN'S PHOTOS GO VIRAL ON INTERNET

Sadia is a model-turned-actress who shot to fame in a short period of time. She made her acting debut with 'Yariyan' serial in 2010. Since then, she was part of projects like 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat,' 'Laa', 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2', 'Shayad', etc. She had also worked in the movies like 'Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment' and 'Abdullah: The Final Witness' and Pakistani film 'Abdullah: The Final Witness'.

A few years back, Sadia had claimed that she was in talks with a Bollywood production house for a film starring Akshay Kumar. "I was called to meet Akshay. It was an item song sort of thing for which I auditioned," a Pakistan website quoted her as saying. However, later she claimed that it was not just a song, but a lead role in the film.

Meanwhile, Aryan has now completed writing the script of his first project, a web series. He will be making his debut as a director-writer in the film industry.