Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol share first full picture of baby boy Veer, fans shower love!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and renowned RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy on November 1, 2020. The duo decided to share the first full picture of baby Veer on Instagram.

Daddy cool RJ Anmol took to social media and shared the first picture of their baby boy. Our World, Our Happiness #Veer

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The pictures of Amrita flaunting her baby bump flooded the internet and finally the news of her expecting came out.

The couple keeps their personal life under wraps. Several fan clubs shared the image and congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans.