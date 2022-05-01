New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma turns 34 years old on Sunday (May 1). The actress has always been a ‘seeker of balance’ in her work and personal life. On her birthday today, the new-mama shares that she is currently focussing on being a part of the best scripts to make it worth her time to stay away from her baby girl Vamika.

Anushka says, “I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child. I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure.”

The Pari actress explains what she is looking for in a film script. “So, my focus is in the quality of the films that I do. I’m always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represent women in cinema correctly and are also disruptive and content forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That’s how I’m approaching my career right now,” she shares.

Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a film that traces India’s most celebrated fast bowler Jhulan Goswami’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. Jhulan succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.