Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate Indian cricket team's 'Kala chashma' celebration after win

Indian cricket team won Asia Cup 2022 by beating Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday evening.

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022

Mumbai: Celebratory scenes were witnessed across the country after Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Social media also flooded with posts hailing men in blue`s remarkable win. One of the congratulatory posts that win many hearts is of Ananya Panday.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped a video in which she along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee can be seen dancing to the song `Kala Chashma`, quite like the Indian team did after completing a successful tour of Zimbabwe by sweeping the three-match ODI series owing to a thrilling win in the final match a few days ago.

`Kala Chashma`, which is now becoming a party anthem of sorts for winning teams, is from the 2016 film `Baar Baar Dekho`, and features on-screen Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in dark shades grooving to the hit number.

If reports are to be believed, Ananya and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in `Dream Girl 2`. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, `Dream Girl` was released in 2019. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.The film revolves around a male actor who plays female roles in local drama, and the situation turns dramatic after the man, Ayushmann, takes up a job at a "hotline" and men start liking the voice.

