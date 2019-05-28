Barefoot Smriti Irani walks for 14 km with Ekta Kapoor to Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: Just days after toppling Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his former bastion Amethi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani walked 14 km barefoot to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple here.

Irani was accompanied by her long-time friend producer Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta, who had produced TV show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' which made Irani a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph. "14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)," wrote Ekta, who posed with Irani.

Irani commented: 'God willed it, God is kind.' Ekta then write, "You walked without your shoes! A lot of your will."

Ekta's Instagram Stories also gave some glimpses of their visit to the temple.

Ekta zooms her camera on Irani's feet and says: "We are walking to Siddhi Vinayak and she is walking without shoes. Oh man, I cannot believe 14 km without shoes... Smriti."

One more conversation is about Irani`s bond with Ekta`s four-month-old son Ravie, whom she had via surrogacy.

During their chat while they were returning from the temple, Ekta says, "My son has not cried because you have held him like a pro... How are you feeling? Your feet must have given way."

Irani, seated on the front passenger seat of the car, turned back, and said, "It was his first Siddhi Vinayak darshan. He has turned four months. And I think we are bound for life to go do darshan together. I am told that he screams and hollers, but I guess I am a special masi (aunt)."

Some days ago, Ekta had called Irani a 'giant slayer of politics' and wrote lyrics out of the title track of "Kyunki Saas...." to celebrate Irani's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Irani defeated Gandhi by 55,120 votes in the high profile Amethi seat.