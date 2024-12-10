Bobby Deol Reveals The Story Behind His Viral Dance Step ‘Jamal Kudu’ In Animal

Mumbai: Bobby Deol’s dance step in Jamal Kudu, from the movie Animal took the internet by storm, with fans loving his quirky and energetic performance. In a recent interview with Screen, Bobby shared the intriguing story behind the now-iconic dance step and what inspired him to create it.

Recalling the scene, Bobby revealed how the step came to life during the shoot. The director told him, “This is your wedding, and you have to dance.” Bobby, however, admitted he struggles with choreographed moves and decided to improvise instead. He began dancing in his signature style, but director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wasn’t entirely convinced at first.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga told him, “Cut! I don’t want my character to look like Bobby Deol; I want it to look like Abrar.” To bring authenticity to his character, Bobby sought inspiration from Saurabh Sachdeva, who played his brother in Animal.

As Saurabh began dancing, Bobby was transported back to his childhood. He recalled memories of visiting Punjab during family holidays, where men would gather at night, enjoy their drinks, and dance to music by balancing glasses or bottles on their heads. This vivid memory became the foundation of the Jamal Kudu dance step.

Explaining his inspiration, Bobby said, “At night, the men would drink, and suddenly music would play, and they would dance to it by putting glasses and bottles on their head. I thought of trying it as I knew the style very well.”

Bobby’s impromptu move became an instant hit, resonating with audiences. Reflecting on its popularity, Bobby expressed his surprise, saying, “I had no idea my style of dancing would become so popular. I just put the glass on my head and started dancing. The next thing I knew, it went viral. It’s just amazing.”

Bobby’s charcater die in Animal and indeed fans will miss his charm in the sequel Animal Park.

