Sushant Singh Rajput

'Cricketer' Sushant Singh Rajput's love for big hits evident at relatives house, watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's love for cricket was not just famous in his reel life, but was evident in his real life as well. The 34-year old actor who apparently was found dead on Sunday (June 14) made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' where he played the character of a cricket coach and later portrayed the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a film. 

Now, a video of Sushant video of him playing cricket with the locals in Saharsa in his native state Bihar in 2019 has resurfaced. Sushant is seen hitting some lusty blows in the video much to the applause of his relatives, friends and onlookers. 

The versatile actor, who featured in at least 15 films, also portrayed one of India's most successful captains in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" in 2016.

Cricket had been a defining part of his life as one of his sisters, Mitu Singh, has been a state-level cricketer.

His love for cricket was also discernible in one of his social media posts in 2019, where he shared the list of his '50 dreams', where the third dream read, 'Play a Cricket Match left-handed'.
Sushant's six-hitting in real life is no different from the way he portrayed in Dhoni's biopic.

In his debut movie, Sushant is seen celebrating India's victory over Australia in the historic match at the Eden Gardens (Kolkata) in which Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman batted out Australia and India registered a great win.

The Patna boy in 2016 immortalised himself in Indian households with his portrayal of the then Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Truth'.

Sushant`s performance in the biopic also won him a Filmfare Award nomination for the Best Actor and made the movie-goers say, "Went inside the theatre as a Dhoni fan, came out as an Sushant fan."

In an interview, Sushant had also said, "Dhoni after watching me play had said that Sushant can easily play Ranji Trophy."

Ironically, Sushant's last appearance on a big screen was in 'Chhichhore' in 2019 where cricket is a part of the climax and the movie is based on Sushant teaching his teenage son who tried to commit suicide after failing an entrance exam, that 'suicide' is not the solution.

"Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai."

