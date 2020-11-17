Dear Nora Fatehi, stop making mortals go crazy with your pics in a designer saree!

New Delhi: Better known as the 'Dilbar' girl, Morrocan beauty Nora Fatehi is a stunner in every sense of the word. She has a solid social media presence of over 19.7 million followers on Instagram alone and that proves her might quite clearly.

On the festive occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali, Nora shared pictures of her photoshoot in designer wear. In her recent clicks, she looks ravishing in a shimmering green saree by Faabiiana while in her older posts, she rocks a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga-choli. Take a look at her jaw-dropping photos in traditional avatar:

Nora has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.