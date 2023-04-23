Disha Patani, Katrina Turn Heads In Ethnic; Salman Looks Dashing At Aayush-Arpita's Annual Eid Bash - Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday night, attended her sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash in Mumbai. The actor arrived in his luxurious white SUV car and was greeted by actor Jagapathi Babu at the entrance. Apart from him, the Eid bash marked the presence of several other B-town actors like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, Shehnaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan and Pooja Hegde among others.

For the Eid party, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor donned a black shirt and black jeans and was seen in a clean shaved look. Several pictures and videos of the actor attending the Eid bash surfaced on social media. Paps outside the event were seen wishing Salman Eid Mubarak.

Aamir Khan opted for a striped red kurta, and a pair of denim trousers as he attended the bash. The Mr. Perfectionist was seen posing with young actor Kartik Aaryan at the star-studded bash.

Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white chikankari anarkali, which she paired with a matching dupatta and a pair of kundan chaandbali. Disha on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning in a green saree at Aayush-Arpita's annual Eid bash. Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde looked absolutely stunning in sharara sets. Palak Tiwari is making headlines for her stunning appearance in a black saree last night. Ibrahim Ali Khan too slayed the look on Saturday.

Other celebrities who attended the bash were Ishita Dutta, Kangana Ranaut, MC Stan, Maniesh Paul, Vatsal Sheth, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bhagyashree among others.

Aayush and Arpita slayed the Eid look last night, the 'Ruslaan' actor looked dashing in a Black Kurta whereas Arpita looked gorgeous in a heavy purple suit.

The couple hosts the Eid bash at their residence every year and most of Bollywood is seen gathering under one roof to celebrate the festival.