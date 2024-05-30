New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus web-series Heeramandi: The Diamond Market, and won a million hearts with her character portrayal of Bibbojaan. Fans have been going ga ga all over her acting skills and beautiful screen presence. Amid her rising popularity and Cannes debut this year, the actress hogged attention for her massive transformation pictures doing the rounds.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Now And Then Pics

Well, social media is abuzz with a few pictures of Bibbojaan which take us back to a major throwback rewind. Aditi looks unrecognisable in the pictures leaving netizens shocked. Many started speculaing whether it is the plastic surgery which changed her but hailed her beauty at the same time. One person wrote: The first actress who looks beautiful with plastic surgery and perfectly suite on her. Another one said: Did she replaced her eyes too?

Aditi Rao Hydari recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend and South actor Siddharth in a private ceremony. The duo met on the sets of 'Maha Samudram' and soon started dating each other, reportedly. The actress in an interview revealed that the two got engaged at a 400 years old family temple.

Born into the Tyabji–Hydari family, Aditi Rao Hydari made her film debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi (2006) and later went on to star in many movies including Rockstar, Dhobi Ghaat and Yeh Saali Zindagi among others.

Aditi was earlier married to Satyadeep Mishra but got divorced in 2013. The latter is now married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta and the couple is expecting their first child this year.