Anushka Sharma

How Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated pregnancy in Dubai, see pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the pregnancy on Thursday on their respective social media accounts.

How Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated pregnancy in Dubai, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@Royal Challengers Bangalore

New Delhi: Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are all set to embrace parenthood, celebrated their pregnancy with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

RCB shared a video on Instagram, in which Anushka and Virat are seen marking the special occasion by cutting a cake. The couple later plants a kiss on each other's cheeks and are seen beaming with happiness. Anushka looks radiant in a brown short dress and the glow on her face just cannot be missed. 

Besides Anushka and Virat, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen cutting a cake to celebrate his engagement with Dhanashree Verma. 

Watch the celebration video here and we have also collated a few pictures of them:

Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy on Thursday on their respective social media accounts. They shared a picture of them together with Anushka flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The announcement broke the internet with scores of fans and friends of the couple flooding the social media with congratulatory messages.

Anushka and Virat married in an extremely private wedding ceremony in Tuscany in December 2017.

Anushka SharmaVirat KohliAnushka ViratVirushkaanushka virat pregnancy
