Khushi Kapoor To Star With Junaid Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan In Next Films - Deets Inside

Following her debut in 'The Archies', Khushi has established herself in the industry, impressing audiences with her talent. What's her next move? 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor is set to grace the screen once more with two highly anticipated film projects in the pipeline. Following her debut in 'The Archies', Khushi has established herself in the industry, impressing audiences with her talent. 

Next up for Khushi is a romantic comedy titled 'Naadaniyaan', produced by Dharma Productions and starring Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside her. With Dharma Productions known for its compelling storytelling, expectations are high for this project.

Additionally, Khushi Kapoor is preparing for the Hindi remake of 'Love Today', where she stars opposite Junaid Khan. Filming for this eagerly awaited project is scheduled to start in the upcoming summer, adding to the anticipation surrounding Khushi's career.

Having made a significant impact with her debut, Khushi Kapoor has quickly become a rising star in Bollywood. Her captivating presence on screen resonates with both audiences and critics alike. With her natural talent and charm, Khushi Kapoor is on the path to stardom.

Fans eagerly anticipate Khushi's upcoming projects, expecting her to once again enchant audiences on the silver screen. With her dedication and talent, Khushi Kapoor is destined to shine brighter with each endeavor, solidifying her position as one of Bollywood's most promising young talents.

Recently, Khushi Kapoor made her debut on Koffee With Karan Season 8. She joined the Karan Johar-hosted chat show with sister Janhvi Kapoor. Their conversation was full of emotions and fun, but Khushi's poise and grace were what won many hearts. 

One of the emotional moments that Khushi spoke about was her bagging the role of Betty Cooper in The Archies. Speaking about it she said, "I started howling and crying. I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time and in that moment it was like now it was happening for me and it was with Zoya. It was the most ideal situation for me, and so I got emotional." 

 

 

