New Delhi: Netizens have a request from Bollywood directors - cast Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon together in a film. It all started after a video of Ranveer and Kriti sharing a table at an award function went viral. The actors can be seen to have an easy camaraderie and are captured laughing together on some inside joke. The two can also be seen giving a high-five to each other.



"Someone cast these two in a film", wrote a fan page while sharing their video.

In the video, Kriti can be seen looking spectacular in a blush pink gown with thigh-high slits and cut-outs in it. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo. He added quirk to his look by wearing earrings and a necklace. The flamboyant actor also wore sunglasses.

Well, while we hope that the directors pay heed to fans' demands and cast them opposite each other, the two actors have an interesting lineup of films individually.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaan’ that also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. He also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in his kitty.



Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Prabhs in her first pan-Indian film ‘Adipurush’. Actor Saif Ali Khan is also part of the movie. She also has ‘Bhediya’ opposite Varun Dhawan, ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff and ‘Shehzada’ opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.