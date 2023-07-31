Netizens Drool Over Ibrahim Ali Khan's Shirtless Look, Say 'He Looks Exactly Like 90s Saif' - Watch

New Delhi: Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is the new favourite of the paparazzi and the new crush of many girls. Even prior to his stellar debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan has taken a lot of limelight by pap appearances from time to time. Now, a video is going viral where he can be seen going shirtless after a football match and netizens are drooling over his sexy sweaty look as he flaunts his bare, chiselled body.

In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen flaunting his abs at a football club in Mumbai. The video shows his chiselled and toned physique as well as his abs after a tiring and sweaty game of football. He carries his white t-shirt in his hands and wears it later before posing for the paps but the shutterbugs already captured his shirtless look and fans are in love.

The comment section is flooded with fire and heart-eye emojis. Netizens are picking out the similarities between Ibrahim Ali Khan and his father Saif Ali Khan. One wrote, '90s Ka Saif Ali Khan.' Another commented, "He’s been well raised by his mother.' A third one wrote, 'Humble & down to earth, good looking like his father.'

The rumours of Ibrahim dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari have been making rounds for months now. Recently, they were seen going to a movie together and after the film, Ibrahim was seen holding Palak's jacket.