topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PAKISTANI ACTRESS

Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani's viral intimate MMS video leaked online, alleges ex-fiance broke her TRUST!

Pakistani actress MMS leaked: She opened up on facing embarrasment as she was shamed online by haters. The actress even claimed losing many projects due to the MMS video scandal. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani's viral intimate MMS video leaked online, alleges ex-fiance broke her TRUST!

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani model-actress Rida Isfahani's private video was leaked online and this created a flutter online. The huge controversy hogged attention for days and now Rida recently appeared on the podcast of Pakistani comedian Nadir Ali where she broke her silence on the MMS leak scandal. 

Free Press Journal quoted the Pakistani actress as saying in the podcast: "My trust was broken by my fiancé. I had convinced my parents for him, and my mindset was conservative so I wanted to be with only one person. He wasn't even wealthy, but when he proposed to me, I accepted it. Three years after our engagement, he leaked my pictures when I was in the US. People urged me to do a press conference but I did not because it was his deed and my tragedy which will go with me to my grave."

Rida opened up on facing embarrasment as she was shamed online by haters. The actress even claimed losing many projects due to the MMS video scandal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @aahileventinex

She said, "People urged me to do a press conference but I didn't as it was his deed, this is my tragedy and it will go to my grave with me. People don't forgive and keep accusing you of your past and I have been facing this. I was also cut down from projects after this. I contacted him through agencies after this because I was clueless at that time, his act was bad, I will be embarrassed in front of my loved ones who never said a bad word to me after this tragedy, they were so hurt."

Rida has featured in several Pak dramas and played the lead in 'Muhabbat Hamasafar Meri'. She made her film debut with 'Roag' in 2018. 

 

Live Tv

Pakistani actressPakistani actress MMS leakedRida IsfahaniIntimate VideoMMS videoMMS leakedactress MMSpakistani actress bold MMS

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites