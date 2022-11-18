Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani's viral intimate MMS video leaked online, alleges ex-fiance broke her TRUST!

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani model-actress Rida Isfahani's private video was leaked online and this created a flutter online. The huge controversy hogged attention for days and now Rida recently appeared on the podcast of Pakistani comedian Nadir Ali where she broke her silence on the MMS leak scandal.

Free Press Journal quoted the Pakistani actress as saying in the podcast: "My trust was broken by my fiancé. I had convinced my parents for him, and my mindset was conservative so I wanted to be with only one person. He wasn't even wealthy, but when he proposed to me, I accepted it. Three years after our engagement, he leaked my pictures when I was in the US. People urged me to do a press conference but I did not because it was his deed and my tragedy which will go with me to my grave."

Rida opened up on facing embarrasment as she was shamed online by haters. The actress even claimed losing many projects due to the MMS video scandal.

She said, "People urged me to do a press conference but I didn't as it was his deed, this is my tragedy and it will go to my grave with me. People don't forgive and keep accusing you of your past and I have been facing this. I was also cut down from projects after this. I contacted him through agencies after this because I was clueless at that time, his act was bad, I will be embarrassed in front of my loved ones who never said a bad word to me after this tragedy, they were so hurt."

Rida has featured in several Pak dramas and played the lead in 'Muhabbat Hamasafar Meri'. She made her film debut with 'Roag' in 2018.