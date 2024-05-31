Advertisement
PANCHAYAT 3 CAST SALARY

Panchayat 3 Cast's Whopping Salaries Will Surprise You, Guess How Much Jitendra Kumar Aka Sachiv Ji Is Earning?

Panchayat 3 Cast's Whopping Salaries: Reports suggest how much the lead members of the show take home.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: One of the highly-anticipated web series Panchayat is out with its Season 3 and the word is positive. The series scripted by Chandan Kumar, has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Starring an ensemble cast lead by Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar.

Panchayat 3 Cast's Salaries:

According to ABP Live report, Jitendra Kumar, the lead who plays Abhishek Tripathi, aka Sachiv ji takes home a whopping Rs 70,000 per episode. Seasoned actress Neena Gupta, who reprises Manju Devi's role in the third season, was paid Rs 50,000 per episode. 

The veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who has returned as Pradhan ji on the show has been paid Rs 40,000 per episode. Meanwhile, Chandan Roy, who plays the role of Vikas in the new season, earned a Rs 20,000 per episode. 

However, all these are reported figures and not confirmed by the cast members.

Panchayat Plot 

The plot dives into the life of an engineering graduate ( who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh). The series has reportedly been shot in a real panchayat office located in village Mahodiya of district Sehore Madhya Pradesh. After the super success of two seasons, the makers have dropped in season 3 of the series.

 

