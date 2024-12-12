Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Moves Telangana HC To Quash FIR Against Death Of The Woman In Hyderabad

Mumbai: Actor Allu Arjun has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against him in connection with the tragic death of a woman during the premiere of his upcoming film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident, which occurred on December 4, claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman due to asphyxiation caused by overcrowding, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, a case was registered by the Chikkadpally police under Sections 105 and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s family.

During the investigation, three individuals—one of the theatre’s owners, its senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge—were arrested for their alleged negligence in managing the crowd.

Allu Arjun, who has expressed his condolences and extended financial aid of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family, has now sought legal relief. His petition calls for the FIR to be quashed and a stay on further proceedings, including potential arrest until the case is resolved. The Telangana High Court is expected to hear the plea in the coming days.