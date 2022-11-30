topStoriesenglish
RAASHII KHANNA

Raashii Khanna turns a year older, plants sapling as her birthday tradition

Continuing to cast her magic across mediums and languages, Raashii Khanna also has been gearing up for her big Bollywood release, 'Yodha' along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Ruling hearts of the audience across states with her power-packed performances, the multilingual star Raashii Khanna is celebrating her birthday today. The actress like every year, continues the trend of contributing her bit to the nature by planting a sapling, this year too. 

Taking to her social media account, Raashii Khanna shared a glimpse of herself while planting a sapling, as she does every year, making it her birthday ritual. The actress looked gorgeous in a traditional suit amidst the greenery around her. The actress captioned the images as, "The thing that brings me the most joy and has also become a birthday tradition!" 

Though many might not be aware but every year, Raashii Khanna makes it a point to celebrate her special day with the needy or making a gesture towards them by donating for their well-being. Time and again, the actress has proven to be a soul with a golden heart. 

Winning hearts back to back with a string of releases this year, Raashii Khanna has been receiving applauds from everywhere for her impactful and versatile performances in four diverse projects. 

Continuing to cast her magic across mediums and languages,  Raashii Khanna also has been gearing up for her big Bollywood release, Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress also will be seen in yet another digital show Farzi with Shahid Kapoor, amongst some other unannounced projects.

