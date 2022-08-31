NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon bag top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi have also bagged trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards in different categories.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:12 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Filmfare awards 2022 event took place
  • Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon won in the best actor category
  • Ranveer won it for '83' and Kriti for 'Mimi'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for his cricket drama `83` at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for `Mimi`.

Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the 'black lady' on Tuesday night. Prior to Filmfare, Ranveer was given the Best Actor award for his performance in `83` at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Helmed by Kabir Khan, `83` revolves around India`s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon, she was honoured for her performance in `Mimi`, which was released in 2021.In `Mimi`, Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Earlier in May 2022, Kriti won her career`s first best actress award and that too at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi have also bagged trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards in different categories. Kariti

