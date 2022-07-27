New Delhi: Bollywood actress and fitness ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra has announced her investment with leading homegrown active nutrition, wellness, and beauty brands in India, Fast&Up and Chicnutrix at an undisclosed amount.

After her recent association as the brand ambassador, her involvement with the brands has escalated with this investment seeing the alignment between the brands and her holistic approach to wellness, beauty and nutrition.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s dedication to living a healthy, balanced lifestyle perfectly complements the brand's values and products for achieving nutrition, wellness and beauty from the inside out.

Commenting on the investment, Fitness ambassador and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "Why investing here- Fast&Up and Chicnutrix have helped build some of the greatest products out there- cleanest and of the highest quality ingredients. I am extremely excited to be a part and witness their growth journey. We see how nutrition is evolving and my personal inclination has always been towards a holistic approach to nutrition and fitness. Our lifestyle today is fast-paced and is difficult to keep up with all the required nutrients or vitamins that are essential on a daily basis for the body, hair, skin, energy and general well-being. Their products totally suit today’s demands.”

Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, part of Fullife Healthcare, have an impressive track record of robust growth across geographies pan India and around 21 international markets like Europe, UK and USA with a growing dedicated range of health, beauty and wellness nutritional supplements. This investment by Shilpa Shetty comes in addition to credible partners including cricketer Mayank Aggarwal and actor Varun Dhawan. The group also raised $22 million (around Rs 168 crore) in its Series C round from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in the same month.

Speaking on the development, Varun Khanna, Group CEO, Fullife Healthcare, said, "With immense pleasure, we welcome Shilpa Shetty Kundra to our family of investors. Shilpa’s personal approach to holistic well-being resonates with our core values with Fast&Up and Chicnutrix. As a woman who herself is a firm believer in fitness and natural ingredients, she joins the brand with an authentic voice that helps spread this positive message of healthy living every day."

With this investment, we aim to amplify brand awareness across urban and rural markets to create many more captivating stories fueled by pure, clinically proven, clean and convenient nutrition. Shilpa's involvement as a brand ambassador and investor will surely strengthen our efforts to promote health and self-care.

