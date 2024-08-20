Mumbai: Palak Tiwari's fight with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani grabbed a lot of headlines a few months ago. It was assumed that the fight between the two was over Ibrahim Ali Khan, and even Palak apologised to him after being asked by Sara Ali Khan, but Orry being Orry made the entire argument public and left everyone entertained. While Palak chose to keep her stoic silence, this video interview of her mom Shweta Tiwari grabs attention when she speaks about how her daughter is way stronger than her. And it looks like she is indirectly hinting at her fight with Orry.

Watch the video of Shweta Tiwari talking about her daughter Palak Tiwari being stronger than her due to this reason:

Shweta in the video says,"She is nicer to everyone here, tum usko sui mat masti, woh tumko kuch nahi karegi, she is so kind and gentle to everyone around, but agar tum usko sui maaroge, she knows agar aap muje embarrass karoge, agar meri feelings ka care nahi kia, toh mai tumhare feelings ki care nahi kar sakti Hoon".

She further added,"You need to respect me for me to respect you. Respect I will start, but if I am respecting you, don't disrespect me. Maine bahut dhaake kha khake seekha hai, usne shuraat hi seekhne se ki hai, toh mere khayal se that's why she is stronger".

Palak's mom even reacted to her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, where she said, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy!".

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours started four years ago when they were spouted for the first time ever.