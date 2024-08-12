Shweta Tiwari REACTS To Palak Tiwari’s Dating Rumours With Ibrahim Ali Khan; 'She Is Still A Kid'

New Delhi: Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been the rumoured couple for years now. When Palak and Ibrahim both were spotted for the first time at a popular eatery the actress covered her face and hid from the paparazzi as she wasn't prepared. But over the years she has changed and now she doesn't get bothered by the paparazzi constantly following her with or without Ibrahim.

As the dating rumours of Palak and Ibrahim are at their peak, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress's mom Shweta Tiwari has finally opened up about the effect that Palak used to have on these rumours.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Shweta said, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal like she has an affair with every second boy".

Shweta added that Palak is used to it and now mocks these rumours, "Even I don’t know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it. She says to me, ‘You know mom I am dating this guy now and laughs it off,’ but at times things may bother her."

Shweta further that how earlier Palak was traumatised with the trolling over her body for being too skinny, but how the actress has come a long way. "The comments don’t even bother her. She used to feel it initially, but now she knows there are a lot of people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work".

Indeed Shweta is like every mom.