Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED summons Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya

Gaurav Arya has been told to appear before the enforcement agency's investigation officer on August 31.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Panaji: ED officials have summoned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in an investigation related to a money laundering case linked to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Arya has been told to appear before the enforcement agency's investigation officer on August 31.

ED officials arrived at Hotel Tamarind, a resort run by Arya in North Goa's beach village of Anjuna, and pasted the notice on the hotel gate after they could not meet the hotelier.

The notice said that Arya had to report to Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on August 31 at 11 a.m. in connection with the case ECIR/MB20-5/31/2020 booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Arya is one of several persons who had participated in WhatsApp chats with Rhea, allegedly related to narcotic substances.

 

