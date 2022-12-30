Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: His last viral video shot allegedly days before his sudden death leaves netizens 'heartbroken'

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death on June 14, 2020, shocked the entire nation to no end. His death left an ocean of fan following 'heartbroken' and it's been 2 years to his demise, with eyebrows still raised over the suicide theory. Amid new developments regarding the mortuary staff's explosive claims, social media is abuzz with an old video of the actor which many are claiming to be shot days before his death.

In the viral video, Sushant can be seen in mumbling words incoherently when being asked something. Many of his fans dropped comments and yet again dragged the actress and his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for his condition in the video. Take a look here:

Sushant's shocking death in his pad in Bandra opened dark secrets of the showbiz world and many top actors were even questioned in connection with the drug scandal existing in the industry. The initial probe called it a suicide but his family and friends alleged that it was a murder. The CBI is yet to give out its report.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

COOPER HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE'S BIG CLAIMS IN SSR DEATH

An employee of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai who had performed a postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims. Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020, as per PTI.

"When I saw Rajput's body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years," Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels.

He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year. "I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me," he claimed.