Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Nidhi Bhanushali's BOLD photo in bikini: Check out

NEW DELHI: Popular television sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actress Nidhi Bhanushali is an avid social media user. She has a massive 956K followers on Instagram alone, who want to know details about her upcoming shows, new projects etc. For those who follow her on social media, Nidhi loves sharing her photos and videos in beach wear.

Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her. Despite not being a part of the show, she continues to enjoy immense popularity on social media. Nidhi often drops pictures of picturesque locations as she is an avid traveller.

Here, we take a look at some of her most-liked photos in beach wear.

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hair style - dreadlocks. Her new look generated quite a buzz among fans online.

Looking at her pictures, one can assume that Nidhi is known to live a good life and is a frequent traveller. Post exiting 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' she has been away for quiet sometime now. However she often gives fans about her updates.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.