The unconditional love animals give us is priceless: Aamir Ali

Mumbai: Popular television actor Aamir Ali recently took to his social media handle and shared an adorably cute video of himself with a baby kitten. He is now a self-proclaimed animal lover.

While Aamir Ali has always been fond of animals through the years, in the past one year he has grown an even stronger liking towards them, making his bond with them an even more special one.

Speaking about his newfound love for animals, Aamir Ali shares,"I have always been quite fond of animals, but earlier there was never any sort of special connect with them. Though since the last 1 year, I have grown to not only liking animals but now absolutely loving them! They have just made a special place in my heart, especially the babies of all the big animals, and every time I am around animals I am just so at ease and peace with myself, because of their calming and loving aura. I feel that unconditional love animals give us is absolutely priceless! They cannot express emotions like the way we do, but their way of being so loyal and caring towards us in lovely!".