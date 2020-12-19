हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia, quips Brett Lee

Virat Kohli is in Australia and will be coming to India for the birth of his first child, Brett Lee welcomed the couple to have their first child in Australia.

Virat Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia, quips Brett Lee

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is in Australia for the ongoing Border- Gavaskar Test series. Indian star cricket player Virat Kohli is in Australia and will be coming to India for the birth of his first child with his wife and Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma. 

Virat is currently in Adelaide for the test series. He will be flying back to Mumbai after first India- Australia match. 

BCCI has granted Virat's paternity leave and the Indian skipper is looking forward to being a caring father. 

As Virat and Anushka are getting ready for the birth of their first child, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has an interesting proposal for the couple. In an interview with Mid-Day, he was asked what advice he would like to give Virat Kohli. To which he quickly responded by saying that "Keep doing what you do." 

He further added that "And if you like Mr Kohli.. you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl.. fantastic. If you have a boy, fantastic they might become a baggy green (laughing as he referred to the colours of the Australian cricket jersey)." 

Anushka is expected to deliver the baby in January 2021. 

